ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 6.5%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 184,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 406,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $800.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

