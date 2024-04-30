Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 2,294,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

