Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 189,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

