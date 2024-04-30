BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $748.31 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $60,256.76 or 1.00092924 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $748.31 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012277 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,352.66673599 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,126,908.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

