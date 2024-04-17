Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 375,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,705. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

