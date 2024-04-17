4,773 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $223.02. 70,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average of $213.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

