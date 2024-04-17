Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Intellinetics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Intellinetics stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.32. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

