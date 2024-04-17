Acute Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,654 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises about 7.0% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned 5.66% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLDR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 217,694 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.