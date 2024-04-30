AtonRa Partners Has $269,000 Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 361,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

