Avalanche Price Hits $32.80 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $32.80 or 0.00053927 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.44 billion and approximately $480.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 437,814,644 coins and its circulating supply is 379,125,004 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

