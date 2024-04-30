John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,063 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,203,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after buying an additional 135,488 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 126,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,117. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

