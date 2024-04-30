Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 346,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.58. 1,126,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

