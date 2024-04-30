Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.86. 20,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $114.97 and a 12 month high of $145.77.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

