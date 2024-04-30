Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expands By 20.4%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Stock Down 3.1 %

Twin Disc stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 14,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,992. The company has a market cap of $221.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

