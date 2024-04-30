Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.82. 4,503,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,133,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

