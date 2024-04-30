Norden Group LLC Sells 8,647 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norden Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,340,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,463,977. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

