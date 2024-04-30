Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 64,193 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Certuity LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 754.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,573. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

