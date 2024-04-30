LGL Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LGL Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 1,887,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

