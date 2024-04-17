Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up about 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. 220,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

