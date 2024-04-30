LGL Partners LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000.

MLPA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

