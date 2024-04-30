Norden Group LLC Acquires 126 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $54,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.57. STERIS plc has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

