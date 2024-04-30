Norden Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.22. The company had a trading volume of 219,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,344. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

