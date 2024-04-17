United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

United Overseas Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

