Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.21 and a 200-day moving average of $280.76. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.