Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

