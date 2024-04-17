Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 4,769 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 703,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,041. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.