Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Invests $492,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.36. 6,775,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,967. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

