iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 239,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,393. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

