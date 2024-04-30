ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

