Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $647,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 14,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,923. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

