Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 756,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 98,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

