Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,123 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,175. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

