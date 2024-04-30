Tilray Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 210,378 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average volume of 57,539 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,609,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,382,588. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 856.7% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 117,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $28,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in Tilray by 66.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

