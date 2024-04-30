Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 51,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,085. The company has a market cap of $731.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

