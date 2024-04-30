Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $13.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.66 and its 200-day moving average is $301.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

