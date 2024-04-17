Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,666 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $38,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

