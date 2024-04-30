Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

