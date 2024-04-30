Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 230 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tenable were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 0.7 %

TENB stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.