Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $523,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.02. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.