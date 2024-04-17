Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DGCB stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGCB. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,436,000.

