LGL Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 33,484.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $199,167,000 after acquiring an additional 565,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.87. 2,247,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.33 and a 200 day moving average of $342.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

