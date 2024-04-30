SOLVE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $192,844.08 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $192,844.08 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002268 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.