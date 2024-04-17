Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.0 %

GLDI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.16. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $152.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

