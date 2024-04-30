PGGM Investments Acquires 1,824 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,988.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 425,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.