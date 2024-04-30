Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 191 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Clean Harbors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.90.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $193.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $204.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

