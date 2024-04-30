Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,157 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 999,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BRX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

