PGGM Investments Takes $178,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

