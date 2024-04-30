Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

