PGGM Investments Acquires 717 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

