Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 241 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Five Below worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

